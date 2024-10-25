USS Stout transits the Norwegian Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241020-N-AJ005-1010 NORWEGIAN SEA (Oct. 20, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) transits the Norwegian Sea, Oct. 19. Stout, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)