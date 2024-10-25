Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Stout Transits the Norwegian Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Stout Transits the Norwegian Sea

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    10.20.2024

    Carrier Strike Group 8

    241020-N-AJ005-2043 NORWEGIAN SEA (Oct. 20, 2024) Seaman Hans Friedrich looks through night vision goggles aboard the Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55), Oct. 19. Stout, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 15:35
    Photo ID: 8722447
    VIRIN: 241020-N-AJ005-2043
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 286.42 KB
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    USS HArry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group

