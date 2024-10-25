86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldier from 2nd Battalion 2-227 Aviation Regiment, coordinates with the pilot of a HH-60M Blackhawk for takeoff during Operation Guardian Wings at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. OGW demonstrated the interoperability of Army and U.S. Air Force assets, reducing the time it takes to move patients from the battlefield to higher echelons of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)