Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DC3 Cyber Training Academy Graduates [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DC3 Cyber Training Academy Graduates

    LINTHICUM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by James Johnson 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    Congratulations to the recent graduates of the DC3 Cyber Training Academy's Cyber Forensics Course! This diverse group, featuring participants from Thailand, South Korea, Kuwait, and North Macedonia, has successfully completed intensive training designed to enhance their skills in cyber investigation and forensic analysis. Their dedication to mastering these vital skills will play a crucial role in strengthening global cybersecurity efforts. We commend their hard work and commitment to protecting digital environments across the world!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8721762
    VIRIN: 240829-O-FX149-4173
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: LINTHICUM, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: LINTHICUM, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC3 Cyber Training Academy Graduates [Image 2 of 2], by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DC3 Cyber Training Academy Graduates
    DC3 Cyber Training Academy Graduates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DC3 Cyber Training Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download