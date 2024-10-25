Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    War and Treaty with USO Entertainment

    ITALY

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 26, 2024) War and Treaty performs a concert on Naval Air Station Sigonella that was hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO) Sigonella, Oct. 26, 2024. The USO’s mission is to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    USO
    concert
    AFN Sigonella
    NASSIG
    War and Treaty

