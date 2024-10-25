War and Treaty with USO Entertainment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 26, 2024) War and Treaty performs a concert on Naval Air Station Sigonella that was hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO) Sigonella, Oct. 26, 2024. The USO’s mission is to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)