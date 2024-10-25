Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer transits the Surigao Strait [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Boxer transits the Surigao Strait

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SURIGAO STRAIT (Oct. 24, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) steams in the Surigao Strait, Oct. 24, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 07:29
    Photo ID: 8721506
    VIRIN: 241024-N-CM165-1031
    Resolution: 5537x3691
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Boxer transits the Surigao Strait [Image 3 of 3], by SA Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MA
    Watch standing
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    Sulu Sea

