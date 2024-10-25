Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four lens training aboard USS Boxer [Image 2 of 3]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SURIGAO STRAIT (Oct. 24, 2024) Mac McKay, the embedded integrated prevention coordinator embarked aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Brooklyn, New York, leads a Four Lens seminar in the medical bay as the ship steams in the Surigao Strait, Oct. 24, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 07:29
    Photo ID: 8721505
    VIRIN: 241024-N-UY363-1037
    Resolution: 1943x2914
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Four lens training aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    HM
    ussboxer
    EIPC

