Four lens training aboard USS Boxer

SURIGAO STRAIT (Oct. 24, 2024) Mac McKay, the embedded integrated prevention coordinator embarked aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Brooklyn, New York, leads a Four Lens seminar in the medical bay as the ship steams in the Surigao Strait, Oct. 24, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)