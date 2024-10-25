SULU SEA (Oct. 21, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class James Hampton, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 and a native of Mansfield, Ohio, observes flight operations on the flight deck as the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) steams in the Sulu Sea, Oct. 21, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 07:00
|Photo ID:
|8721498
|VIRIN:
|241021-N-UY363-1298
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|SULU SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC 23 practices SAR operations aboard USS Boxer [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.