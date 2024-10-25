Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 23 practices SAR operations aboard USS Boxer

    HSC 23 practices SAR operations aboard USS Boxer

    SULU SEA

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SULU SEA (Oct. 21, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class James Hampton, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 and a native of Mansfield, Ohio, observes flight operations on the flight deck as the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) steams in the Sulu Sea, Oct. 21, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 07:00
    Photo ID: 8721498
    VIRIN: 241021-N-UY363-1298
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SULU SEA
    This work, HSC 23 practices SAR operations aboard USS Boxer, by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    7th Fleet
    HSC 23
    ussboxer

