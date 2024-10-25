HSC 23 practices SAR operations aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SULU SEA (Oct. 21, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class James Hampton, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 and a native of Mansfield, Ohio, observes flight operations on the flight deck as the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) steams in the Sulu Sea, Oct. 21, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)