    HSC 23 practices SAR operations aboard USS Boxer [Image 13 of 21]

    HSC 23 practices SAR operations aboard USS Boxer

    SULU SEA

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SULU SEA (Oct. 21, 2024) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Joshua Santiago, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 and a native of Sacramento, California, attaches to the rescue hook of an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter, attached to HSC 23, in the Sulu Sea, Oct. 21, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 07:00
    Photo ID: 8721494
    VIRIN: 241021-N-CM165-3475
    Resolution: 3249x4874
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: SULU SEA
    This work, HSC 23 practices SAR operations aboard USS Boxer [Image 21 of 21], by SA Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

