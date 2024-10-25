Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven APS-2 holds family day event at site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dutch army Lt. Col. Steven Kattenberg, the Dutch Ministry of Defense’s Material Maintenance Organization commander at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, provides opening remarks to kick off the family day event at the worksite in the Netherlands Oct. 13. “It was a great opportunity for us to socialize with our Dutch team members in a less formal environment,” said Maj. Matt Hill, the Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux executive officer. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)