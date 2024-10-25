Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven APS-2 holds family day event at site

Dutch army Lt. Col. Steven Kattenberg, the Dutch Ministry of Defense’s Material Maintenance Organization commander at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, provides opening remarks to kick off the family day event at the worksite in the Netherlands Oct. 13. “It was a great opportunity for us to socialize with our Dutch team members in a less formal environment,” said Maj. Matt Hill, the Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux executive officer. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 03:44
|Photo ID:
|8721440
|VIRIN:
|241028-A-A4479-2264
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven hosts family day event at APS-2 site
