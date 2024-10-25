Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven APS-2 holds family day event at site [Image 4 of 4]

    Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven APS-2 holds family day event at site

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    10.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dutch army Lt. Col. Steven Kattenberg, the Dutch Ministry of Defense’s Material Maintenance Organization commander at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, provides opening remarks to kick off the family day event at the worksite in the Netherlands Oct. 13. “It was a great opportunity for us to socialize with our Dutch team members in a less formal environment,” said Maj. Matt Hill, the Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux executive officer. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

