Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven hosts family day event at APS-2 site

A Dutch Ministry of Defense employee serves ice cream at a family day event held at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in the Netherlands Oct. 13. Hosted by the DMOD workforce there, nearly 500 DMOD employees and their family members, as well as Soldiers and Army Civilians from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and their families, attended the event. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)