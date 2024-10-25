A Dutch Ministry of Defense employee serves ice cream at a family day event held at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in the Netherlands Oct. 13. Hosted by the DMOD workforce there, nearly 500 DMOD employees and their family members, as well as Soldiers and Army Civilians from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and their families, attended the event. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 03:44
|Photo ID:
|8721438
|VIRIN:
|241028-A-A4479-5504
|Resolution:
|640x853
|Size:
|123.83 KB
|Location:
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven APS-2 holds family day event at site [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven hosts family day event at APS-2 site
No keywords found.