    Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven hosts family day event at APS-2 site [Image 1 of 4]

    Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven hosts family day event at APS-2 site

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    10.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Some children pose for a photo in front of a U.S. Flag at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in the Netherlands Oct. 13 during a family day event, there. Hosted by the Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce, nearly 500 DMOD employees and their family members, as well as Soldiers and Army Civilians from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and their families, attended the event. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 03:44
    VIRIN: 241028-A-A4479-7179
    Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL
