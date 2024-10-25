Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Indonesian Navy Leadership [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Indonesian Navy Leadership

    JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    241024-N-FA353-1112 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 24, 2024) – Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and First Admiral Gung Putu Alit Jaya, Head of Naval Operations and Exercise shake hands after concluding staff talks as part of a U.S.-Indonesian leadership engagement onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Oct. 23-24, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 02:56
    Photo ID: 8721427
    VIRIN: 241024-N-FA353-1112
    Resolution: 5729x4092
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Indonesian Navy Leadership [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Indonesian Navy Leadership
    U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Indonesian Navy Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    C7F
    Indonesian Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download