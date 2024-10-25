U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Indonesian Navy Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241024-N-FA353-1112 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 24, 2024) – Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and First Admiral Gung Putu Alit Jaya, Head of Naval Operations and Exercise shake hands after concluding staff talks as part of a U.S.-Indonesian leadership engagement onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Oct. 23-24, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)