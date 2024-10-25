241024-N-FA353-1061 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 24, 2024) – Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet speaks to First Admiral Gung Putu Alit Jaya, Head of Naval Operations and Exercise and Indonesian staff counterparts during a U.S.-Indonesian leadership engagement onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Oct. 23-24, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 02:56
|Photo ID:
|8721425
|VIRIN:
|241024-N-FA353-1061
|Resolution:
|5528x3949
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Indonesian Navy Leadership [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.