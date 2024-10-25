Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair on Kadena Air Base [Image 8 of 8]

    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair on Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Builder Chief Eduardo Munoz with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 guides a Compact Track Loader to a large debris pile during bilateral airfield damage repair (ADR) training as part of exercise Keen Sword 25 on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The purpose of the ADR was to improve the interoperability of the bilateral force in expeditious airfield and runway repair in forward-deployed, combat environments. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 02:52
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair on Kadena Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Eric Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    3rd MLG
    Airfield Damage Repair
    Keen Sword
