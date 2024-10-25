KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair on Kadena Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members train with spiral-cut saws during bilateral airfield damage repair (ADR) training as part of exercise Keen Sword 25 on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The purpose of the ADR was to improve the interoperability of the bilateral force in expeditious airfield and runway repair in forward-deployed, combat environments. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance.