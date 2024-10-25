RSAP obstacles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard overcome various obstacles during the obstacle course portion of the Ranger and Sapper Assessment Program at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 25, 2024. RSAP tests the skills, fitness and grit of Pennsylvania National Guard service members and prepares them for the rigors of Ranger or Sapper School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)