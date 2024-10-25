Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RSAP obstacles [Image 17 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RSAP obstacles

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard overcome various obstacles during the obstacle course portion of the Ranger and Sapper Assessment Program at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 25, 2024. RSAP tests the skills, fitness and grit of Pennsylvania National Guard service members and prepares them for the rigors of Ranger or Sapper School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 02:18
    Photo ID: 8721409
    VIRIN: 241025-Z-IK914-6369
    Resolution: 4700x3133
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RSAP obstacles [Image 20 of 20], by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RSAP obstacle course
    RSAP obstacle course
    RSAP obstacle course
    RSAP obstacle course
    RSAP obstacle course
    RSAP obstacle course
    RSAP obstacle course
    RSAP obstacle course
    RSAP obstacle course
    RSAP obstacle course
    RSAP obstacles
    RSAP obstacles
    RSAP obstacles
    RSAP obstacles
    RSAP obstacles
    RSAP obstacles
    RSAP obstacles
    RSAP obstacles
    RSAP obstacles
    RSAP obstacles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    obstacle course
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    sapper
    Ranger
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download