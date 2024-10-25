KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A backhoe loader operated by Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 removes loose concrete during bilateral airfield damage repair (ADR) training as part of exercise Keen Sword 25 on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance.