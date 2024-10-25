Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair [Image 5 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessi Stegall 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A U.S. Navy Sailor with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 uses an AVT Breaker Hammer to break up concrete during bilateral airfield damage repair (ADR) training as part of exercise Keen Sword 25 on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The purpose of the ADR was to improve the interoperability of the bilateral force in expeditious airfield and runway repair in forward-deployed, combat environments. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 22:08
    Photo ID: 8721286
    VIRIN: 241024-M-CX474-1412
    Resolution: 4213x6319
    Size: 11.89 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Jessi Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair
    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair
    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair
    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair
    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair
    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair
    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair
    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair
    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair
    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair
    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair
    KS 25 | U.S., Japan Forces Conduct Airfield Damage Repair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    3rd MLG
    airfield damage repair
    Keen Sword

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download