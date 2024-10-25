NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 23, 2024) Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Sailors participate in a hostile take down exercise held onboard NAF Atsugi during exercise Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8721261
|VIRIN:
|241023-N-OG286-1210
|Resolution:
|6490x4327
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keen Sword 25 Functional Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.