    Keen Sword 25 Functional Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Keen Sword 25 Functional Training

    JAPAN

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 23, 2024) Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Sailors participate in a hostile take down exercise held onboard NAF Atsugi during exercise Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    This work, Keen Sword 25 Functional Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    JMSDF
    NAF Atsugi
    Navy
    Exercise
    Keen Sword 25

