Keen Sword 25 Functional Training

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 23, 2024) Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Sailors participate in a hostile take down exercise held onboard NAF Atsugi during exercise Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)