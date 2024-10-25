Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIOC Pensacola Sailor Reenlistment [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NIOC Pensacola Sailor Reenlistment

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leonell Domingo 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, Fl - CWT2 Schieffer, from Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola, reenlisted on Friday, October 25th. His reenlisting Officer was his older sister, 1st Lt. Schieffer, U.S. Army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 15:41
    Photo ID: 8720998
    VIRIN: 241025-N-BJ778-3771
    Resolution: 3926x3926
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIOC Pensacola Sailor Reenlistment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Leonell Domingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NIOC Pensacola Sailor Reenlistment
    NIOC Pensacola Sailor Reenlistment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download