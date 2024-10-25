Pensacola, Fl - CWT2 Schieffer, from Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola, reenlisted on Friday, October 25th. His reenlisting Officer was his older sister, 1st Lt. Schieffer, U.S. Army.
|10.25.2024
|10.27.2024 15:41
|8720998
|241025-N-BJ778-3771
|3926x3926
|1.9 MB
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|1
|0
This work, NIOC Pensacola Sailor Reenlistment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Leonell Domingo, identified by DVIDS