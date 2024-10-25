Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Milton Response: Blue Roof MCV Haines City Florida

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Milton Response: Blue Roof MCV Haines City Florida

    HAINES CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    (right) Katie Blanton, a quality assurance specialist, with the Hurricane Milton Temporary Roofing Planning and Response Team provides Haines City resident (left) Laurie Johnson with information about the Operation Blue Roof program Oct. 26, at the Mobile Command Vehicle located at Ben Graham Park, Haines City, Florida. The MCV is being used as a Right of Entry (ROE) collection site for the Hurricane Ida Blue Roof program. USACE is supporting the state of Louisiana under a FEMA mission assignment to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. The MCV provides mobile communications and operations workspace to support emergency response missions. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 13:17
    Photo ID: 8720874
    VIRIN: 241026-A-AB280-1021
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: HAINES CITY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton Response: Blue Roof MCV Haines City Florida, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    Blue Roof
    HurricaneMilton24
    Milton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download