Hurricane Milton Response: Blue Roof MCV Haines City Florida

(right) Katie Blanton, a quality assurance specialist, with the Hurricane Milton Temporary Roofing Planning and Response Team provides Haines City resident (left) Laurie Johnson with information about the Operation Blue Roof program Oct. 26, at the Mobile Command Vehicle located at Ben Graham Park, Haines City, Florida. The MCV is being used as a Right of Entry (ROE) collection site for the Hurricane Ida Blue Roof program. USACE is supporting the state of Louisiana under a FEMA mission assignment to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. The MCV provides mobile communications and operations workspace to support emergency response missions. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)