CSM Betty speaks at AUSA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CSM Gregory Betty leads the CSM of the U.S. Army Reserve Seminar: Leveraging Innovation to Modernize and Build Readiness through People, Training, and Equipment at the 2024 AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Mike Morones for AUSA)