    CSM Betty speaks at AUSA

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Samuel Chen 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    CSM Gregory Betty leads the CSM of the U.S. Army Reserve Seminar: Leveraging Innovation to Modernize and Build Readiness through People, Training, and Equipment at the 2024 AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Mike Morones for AUSA)

