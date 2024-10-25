Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241024-N-AB116-4012 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 24, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) observes a recovery of an aircraft during flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). (Official U.S. Navy photo)