    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.24.2024

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241024-N-AB116-4012 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 24, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) observes a recovery of an aircraft during flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 10:58
    VIRIN: 241024-N-AB116-4012
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CENTCOM
    Abraham Lincoln
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72

