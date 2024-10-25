Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Leaders Renew Commitment to Service Excellence [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Hamilton Leaders Renew Commitment to Service Excellence

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Fort Hamilton's senior leaders recommitted to the Army's Service Culture Campaign during a ceremony Oct. 15 at the installation's Community Club.

    Col. Melissa Cantwell, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, led her command team in renewing their pledge by signing new culture campaign posters, which stress enhancing customer service and employee development. Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill and Raymond Santiago, deputy to the garrison commander, joined Cantwell along with directors and special staff. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8720784
    VIRIN: 241015-A-LO645-3586
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton Leaders Renew Commitment to Service Excellence [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS

    IMCOM
    Community Relations
    Work Force
    Service Culture Campaign
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Possibilities

