Fort Hamilton Leaders Renew Commitment to Service Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Hamilton's senior leaders recommitted to the Army's Service Culture Campaign during a ceremony Oct. 15 at the installation's Community Club.



Col. Melissa Cantwell, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, led her command team in renewing their pledge by signing new culture campaign posters, which stress enhancing customer service and employee development. Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill and Raymond Santiago, deputy to the garrison commander, joined Cantwell along with directors and special staff. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)