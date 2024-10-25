O'Kane conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241023-N-NO999-4146 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONISBILTY (Oct. 23, 2024) U.S. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) conduct flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy Photo)