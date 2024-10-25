O'Kane conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241022-N-NO999-4136 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONISBILTY (Oct. 22, 2024) U.S. Sailors conduct oleoresin capsicum spray training during a security reaction force basic course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy Photo)