O'Kane conducts routine operations

241022-N-NO999-4088 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONISBILTY (Oct. 22, 2024) U.S. Sailors conduct oleoresin capsicum spray training during a security reaction force basic course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 09:24
|Photo ID:
|8720775
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-NO999-4088
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
