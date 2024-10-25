Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    O'Kane conducts routine operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    O'Kane conducts routine operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241022-N-NO999-4088 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONISBILTY (Oct. 22, 2024) U.S. Sailors conduct oleoresin capsicum spray training during a security reaction force basic course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 09:24
    Photo ID: 8720775
    VIRIN: 241022-N-NO999-4088
    Resolution: 2643x1762
    Size: 637.91 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, O'Kane conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    O'Kane conducts routine operations
    O'Kane conducts routine operations
    O'Kane conducts routine operations
    O'Kane conducts routine operations
    O'Kane conducts routine operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download