Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

241021-N-NO999-2006 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mates perform maintenance on an MH-60R helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)