241021-N-NO999-2006 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mates perform maintenance on an MH-60R helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 09:18
|Photo ID:
|8720773
|VIRIN:
|241021-N-NO999-2006
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.