    Abraham Lincoln conducts a vertical replenishment [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.12.2024

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241012-N-NO999-5026 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 12, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), right, conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea alongside the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

