Abraham Lincoln conducts a vertical replenishment

241012-N-NO999-5026 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 12, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), right, conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea alongside the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). (Official U.S. Navy photo)