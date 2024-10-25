A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor prepares to be refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 10, 2024. The Stratotanker provides a core air refueling capability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 07:40
|Photo ID:
|8720686
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-HP405-1147
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 refuels F-22 Raptors in CENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.