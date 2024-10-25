KC-135 refuels F-22 Raptors in CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor prepares to be refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 10, 2024. The Stratotanker provides a core air refueling capability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)