    KC-135 refuels F-22 Raptors in CENTCOM AOR [Image 2 of 6]

    KC-135 refuels F-22 Raptors in CENTCOM AOR

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force 350th Air Expeditionary Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot looks out a window over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 10, 2024. The Stratotanker provides a core air refueling capability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 07:40
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    CENTCOM
    1CTCS
    F-22 Raptor
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

