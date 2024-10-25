Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tallen Bachelor, left, a antitank missile gunner and Cpl. Liam Cashin, a rifleman with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, patrol during Intrepid Maven 25.1 in Jordan, Oct. 25, 2024. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between the United States Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter J. Kuester)
