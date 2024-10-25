Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm [Image 3 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm

    JORDAN

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Kuester 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brenden Miller, an antitank missile gunner with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, carries 40mm ammo cans during Intrepid Maven 25.1 in Jordan, Oct. 25, 2024. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between the United States Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter J. Kuester)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 05:52
    Photo ID: 8720667
    VIRIN: 241025-M-TS416-1080
    Resolution: 4177x6265
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Hunter Kuester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm
    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Sand Storm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    readiness
    2d Battalion 2d Marines
    USMC News
    INTREPIDMAVEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download