    George Washington conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Cesar Chavez

    George Washington conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Cesar Chavez

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) conduct a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 25, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 23:33
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, George Washington conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Cesar Chavez [Image 7 of 7], by SN Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

