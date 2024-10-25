Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Cesar Chavez [Image 3 of 7]

    George Washington conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Cesar Chavez

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Carter Benson, from Montgomery, Alabama, assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, checks the rescue hoist in an MH-60S Seahawk while the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 25, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 23:33
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    RAS
    FDNF
    CVN73
    Forward Deployed Naval Forces
    AWS
    USSGW

