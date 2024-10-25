George Washington conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Cesar Chavez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) conduct a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 25, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)