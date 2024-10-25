152nd Military Police Company Deployment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 152nd Military Police Company, Alabama Army National Guard, held their deployment ceremony in preparation for their mission to the southwest border at Austin High School, Decatur, Alabama, Oct. 26, 2024. The 152 nd will be supporting the Department of Homeland Security to enable U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s mission to address security challenges and coordinate law enforcement more efficiently along the Southern border. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)