    152nd Military Police Company Deployment Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    152nd Military Police Company Deployment Ceremony

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Spc. Alleyson Singley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 152nd Military Police Company, Alabama Army National Guard, held their deployment ceremony in preparation for their mission to the southwest border at Austin High School, Decatur, Alabama, Oct. 26, 2024. The 152nd will be supporting the Department of Homeland Security to enable U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s mission to address security challenges and coordinate law enforcement more efficiently along the Southern border. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alleyson Singley)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 18:36
    Photo ID: 8720508
    VIRIN: 241026-A-HB425-4481
    Resolution: 4480x6101
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Deployment
    AlabamaNationalGuard
    142ndMPBrigade

