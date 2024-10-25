MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 26, 2024) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosts their annual Zombie Run, Oct. 26, 2024. Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
