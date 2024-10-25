Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024 [Image 20 of 31]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024

    ITALY

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 26, 2024) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosts their annual Zombie Run, Oct. 26, 2024. Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 14:08
    Photo ID: 8720328
    VIRIN: 241026-N-HI500-1073
    Resolution: 7075x5054
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024 [Image 31 of 31], by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024
    MWR Sigonella Zombie Run 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Run
    MWR
    Fall
    Zombie Run
    AFN Sigonella
    NASSIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download