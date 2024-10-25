USACE completing FEMA debris clearing missions in response to Hurricane Helene

Trees and vegetative debris are removed from roadways and service roads at the North Carolina Arboretum, Oct. 23, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to complete FEMA assigned debris clearing missions and is working with local, state and federal agencies to clear debris from Western, North Carolina. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
