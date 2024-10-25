Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE completing FEMA debris clearing missions in response to Hurricane Helene [Image 2 of 4]

    USACE completing FEMA debris clearing missions in response to Hurricane Helene

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Trees and vegetative debris are removed from roadways and service roads at the North Carolina Arboretum, Oct. 23, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to complete FEMA assigned debris clearing missions and is working with local, state and federal agencies to clear debris from Western, North Carolina. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 11:34
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
