U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trevor Curry, an expeditionary airfield systems technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and an Iowa native, braces for impact against simulated rioters during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaac Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 09:39
|Photo ID:
|8720262
|VIRIN:
|241025-M-PW644-2146
|Resolution:
|6467x4311
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors Response to simulated Riot [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.