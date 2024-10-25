Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors Response to simulated Riot [Image 4 of 6]

    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors Response to simulated Riot

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nickolis Flores, a military police officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of California, practices detaining a simulated rioter during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. KS 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaac Orozco)

