Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors Response to simulated Riot

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, practice riot response during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. KS 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaac Orozco)